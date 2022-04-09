News
'We have been below par in all departments'

Source: PTI
April 09, 2022 21:15 IST
We'll talk about where we are lacking. We are professionals and need to work hard, stick together and come back stronger, said CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja.

Chennai Super Kings skipper Ravindra Jadeja is "unhappy" with the performance of the bowling unit while head coach Stephen Fleming feels the team needs to improve in every department going forward.

Defending champions CSK suffered their fourth successive loss on Saturday after receiving a one-sided eight-wicket thrashing at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad with young Abhishek Sharma playing the opposition bowlers with ease.

 

"It's with the ball that we are disappointed but we were 20-25 runs short," Jadeja said after the match.

"We were looking to fight till the end. 155 isn't bad and our bowlers were looking to take wickets but we'll look to improve. We'll talk about where we are lacking. We are professionals and need to work hard, stick together and come back stronger," the distraught new CSK skipper 'on paper' said.

Coach Fleming, who didn't take too many questions, attributed the run of losses to a two-fold problem -- unavailability of Deepak Chahar and an overall below-par show in all departments.

"There has been issues of player availability and we have been pretty much below par in all departments -- batting, bowling and fielding.

"We haven't been able to put any pressure on the opposition and there hasn't been any close games. We have been distant second in all games and we need to improve in all departments -- that's pretty much it," Fleming said.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
