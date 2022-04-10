What's got Lara smiling?

IMAGE: SunRisers Hyderabad Batting Coach Brian Lara is all smiles in the dugout during SRH's game against the Chennai Super Kings at the MCA stadium in Pune on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Photograph: BCCI

Brian Lara can finally smile!

The West Indian legend is the batting coach for Sunrisers Hyderabad who finally broke their duck and logged their first points this IPL season.

Young Abhishek Sharma scored a 50 ball 75 to guide SRH to an eight wicket win over the Jadeja-led Chennai Super Kings.

Although Kane Williamson fell in the 13th over and Abhishek was dismissed at the doorstep of victory, the talented Rahul Tripathi then saw SRH home with a stylish boundary playing a leg glance off Lara's Trinidadian countryman Dwayne Bravo.

The perfect reason for the Prince to break into a smile in the dugout. He will hope his wards carry the momentum when they face Gujarat Titans on Monday, April 11.