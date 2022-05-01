IPL PHOTOS: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Images from the IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Sunday.





IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings' openers Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad put on a 182-run partnership -- the highest opening stand of IPL 2022. Photograph: BCCI

Chennai Super Kings openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway hammered the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling attack into submission, notching up a scintillating 182-run partnership, the highest opening stand of IPL 2022, to post an imposing 202/2 in Pune on Sunday.



Gaikwad (99 off 57 balls) was at his destructive best as he smashed six sixes and as many fours before falling short of a deserving hundred by just one run.



His opening partner Conway, playing only his second game of the season, made an unbeaten 85 off 55 balls studded with eight hits to the fence and four maximums.



Gaikwad was in his zone as he stood on his backfoot, waiting for the ball to come to him and played some exceptional shots to dominate the formidable SRH bowling unit.



Anything short was pulled with immaculate ease, while pitched up deliveries were treated with equal disdain as Gaikwad didn't miss a trick to send SRH on a leather hunt during his classy innings.

IMAGE: Ruturaj Gaikwad, left, walks back after his dismissal on 99. Photograph: BCCI

Conway too showed great temperament as he was the perfect foil for Gaikwad. He bide his time initially before going for the big shots in the slog overs.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar kept things tight as he conceded just 22 runs in his four overs, while pace sensation Umran Malik had a really bad day in office, having conceded 48 in his four overs. Thangarasu Natarajan (2/42) picked up two wickets but went for runs.



After a watchful start, Gaikwad produced two superb pull shots to deposit Jansen over fine leg area for two maximums, while Natarajan was sent across the mid-wicket area.

IMAGE: Ruturaj Gaikwad hits out. Photograph: BCCI

With Conway back at the top, CSK started off steadily to reach 40 for no loss in the Powerplay -- their best opening partnership this season.



Gaikwad continued to find the boundaries as SRH's sensational pacer Malik was sent on a leather hunt with the opener smashing him over cover before lifting him over long-on for a six.



Conway then got into the act, sending Aiden Markram for a boundary at fine leg before going down the wicket for a flat six over the bowler's head.



Malik cranked up the pace, bowling the fastest delivery of the tournament clocked at 154kph, but ended up conceding two boundaries off Gaikwad's blade as the opener raced to his half-century off just 33 balls.



Gaikwad then launched into Markram, clobbering him for successive sixes as the 100 was up in the 11th over.

IMAGE: Devon Conway plays the pull shot. Photograph: BCCI

Malik was again in his line of fire as he slogged him over long-on for a boundary before lifting him over long-off for another maximum.



Conway also used his sweep shots to good use and was rewarded for his placements as he brought up his fifty from 39 balls with a top-edge six off Marco Jansen in the 15th over. He ended the over with another four and a six as 20 runs came of it.



Natarajan was brought back but he too conceded 13 runs with Gaikwad producing another pull. Conway too sent one over the bowler's head in the 18th over.



Gaikwad, however, missed out of a deserving hundred when he gave an easy catch at point just one run short of the three figure mark.



Back at the helm of affairs, Mahendra Singh Dhoni promoted himself but couldn't make an impact as he perished for eight in his hunt for quick runs in the final over.