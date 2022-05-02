Top Performer: Lucknow Express Mohsin

IMAGE: Lucknow Super Giants pacer Mohsin Khan celebrates Delhi Capitals Captain Rishabh Pant's wicket at the Wankhede stadium, May 1, 2022. Photograph: BCCI

He had to wait three long years to make his IPL debut and when it finally came, Uttar Pradesh pacer Mohsin Khan ensured he grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

Mohsin produced an incredible spell of fast bowling to power the Lucknow Super Giants to a six-run victory against the Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2022 match at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, May 1, 2022.

Mohsin ripped apart the Delhi batting line-up with excellent figures of 4/16 to restrict Delhi to 189/7 after half-centuries from Captain K L Rahul (77 from 51 balls) and Deepak Hooda (52 from 34 balls) had powered Lucknow to 195/3.

Having being sidelined at the Mumbai Indians for three seasons, Mohsin is making up for lost time in some style.

Making rapid improvements with every outing, the left-arm pacer has claimed eight wickets in four games at an impressive economy rate of 6.07. In fact, he has found a place in the playing XI ahead of the experienced Avesh Khan.

Against the Delhi Capitals, Mohsin started off in the right fashion by giving away just a single in his first over before he returned to claim David Warner in his next over, caught at midwicket for 3.

Captain Rishabh Pant threatened to bring Delhi back into the contest, stroking his way to a quickfire 44 from 30 balls before Mohsin struck again in his second spell.

Pant played all over a full delivery, looking to hit it through the leg side, missed it completely and was bowled.

Mohsin finished with a couple of wickets in his final over. Rovman Powell hit 35 from 21 balls before he miscued a pull shot courtesy of some extra bounce and was caught by Krunal Pandya at deep midwicket before Shardul Thakur perished in the same fashion a couple of balls later.

Mohsin finished with a career-best 4/16 and was rightly named player of the match.