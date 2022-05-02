News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Top Performer: Lucknow Express Mohsin

Top Performer: Lucknow Express Mohsin

By HARISH KOTIAN
May 02, 2022 07:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Lucknow Super Giants pacer Mohsin Khan celebrates Delhi Capitals Captain Rishabh Pant's wicket at the Wankhede stadium, May 1, 2022. Photograph: BCCI

He had to wait three long years to make his IPL debut and when it finally came, Uttar Pradesh pacer Mohsin Khan ensured he grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

 

Mohsin produced an incredible spell of fast bowling to power the Lucknow Super Giants to a six-run victory against the Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2022 match at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, May 1, 2022.

Mohsin ripped apart the Delhi batting line-up with excellent figures of 4/16 to restrict Delhi to 189/7 after half-centuries from Captain K L Rahul (77 from 51 balls) and Deepak Hooda (52 from 34 balls) had powered Lucknow to 195/3.

Having being sidelined at the Mumbai Indians for three seasons, Mohsin is making up for lost time in some style.

Making rapid improvements with every outing, the left-arm pacer has claimed eight wickets in four games at an impressive economy rate of 6.07. In fact, he has found a place in the playing XI ahead of the experienced Avesh Khan.

Against the Delhi Capitals, Mohsin started off in the right fashion by giving away just a single in his first over before he returned to claim David Warner in his next over, caught at midwicket for 3.

Captain Rishabh Pant threatened to bring Delhi back into the contest, stroking his way to a quickfire 44 from 30 balls before Mohsin struck again in his second spell.

Pant played all over a full delivery, looking to hit it through the leg side, missed it completely and was bowled.

Mohsin finished with a couple of wickets in his final over. Rovman Powell hit 35 from 21 balls before he miscued a pull shot courtesy of some extra bounce and was caught by Krunal Pandya at deep midwicket before Shardul Thakur perished in the same fashion a couple of balls later.

Mohsin finished with a career-best 4/16 and was rightly named player of the match.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
HARISH KOTIAN / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Top Performer: Scintillating SKY
Top Performer: Scintillating SKY
Turning Point: Tim David's Cameo
Turning Point: Tim David's Cameo
Turning Point: Rahul-Miller's Rescue Act
Turning Point: Rahul-Miller's Rescue Act
CSK captaincy was affecting Jadeja's game: Dhoni
CSK captaincy was affecting Jadeja's game: Dhoni
EPL: Everton beat Chelsea; Arsenal earn crucial win
EPL: Everton beat Chelsea; Arsenal earn crucial win
IPL PHOTOS: Dhoni's CSK ease past Sunrisers
IPL PHOTOS: Dhoni's CSK ease past Sunrisers
Patiala clashes mastermind among 6 more arrested
Patiala clashes mastermind among 6 more arrested

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

IPL PHOTOS: Mohsin shines as Lucknow down Delhi

IPL PHOTOS: Mohsin shines as Lucknow down Delhi

Ponting on why Kuldeep Yadav is back to wicket ways

Ponting on why Kuldeep Yadav is back to wicket ways

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances