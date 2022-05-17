Hardik, Rashid Sing Why This Kolaveri Di!

IMAGE: Standing: Gujarat Titans' Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan. Seated: From right, Vijay Shankar, R Sai Kishore and Sai Sudharsan. Photograph and Video: Gujarat Titans/Instagram

Having qualified for the IPL 2022 play-offs, the Gujarat Titans look relaxed as they enjoy a dream debut season.

Captain Hardik Pandya and Vice-Captain Rashid Khan joined Tamil trio Vijay Shankar, R Sai Kishore and Sai Sudharsan as they sang Dhanush's 2011 Tamil hit Why This Kolaveri Di.

Hardik's singing, his fluent Tamil, Rashid's felicity on the ukulele stunned everyone who watched the video.

Will Dhanush and Composer Anirudh Ravichander come up with an update of Kolaveri Di, featuring the Titans choir?