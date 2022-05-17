News
Riyan Parag's Saucy Response To Hayden

Riyan Parag's Saucy Response To Hayden

By Rediff Cricket
May 17, 2022 17:00 IST
Riyan Parag

IMAGE: Riyan Parag took a catch in the deep to dismiss Marcus Stoinis.Photograph: BCCI/IPL
 

Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag always stays in the thick of things.

The all rounder's gesture after taking a low catch to dismiss Lucknow Super Giants all-rounder Marcus Stoinis on Sunday night didn't go down well with the commentators and spectators. Riyan came up with a tweet that at best can be defined as disdainful.

Parag was criticised on air by former Australia opener Matthew Hayden and was trolled on social media.

That had little effect on the 20 year old.

Hours after being slammed on social media, Parag put out a cryptic tweet. 'No one's gonna care in 20 years, soooo much more to life.... enjoy it.'

In the final over of the RR vs LSG game, Parag took a catch in the deep. He then pretended to touch the ball on the ground and held his pose for some time.

His reaction was a response to the DRS review in the previous over which ruled a low catch Parag had taken was not taken cleanly.

The third umpire rightly ruled that the ball had touched the ground before settling into Parag's palms.

Riyan Parag

Hayden and Ian Bishop were not impressed with Parag's celebration.

'I have got some advice for you young man, cricket is very very long game and we all have very long memories. Never ever tempt fate because it comes around quickly,' Hayden said in the commentary box.

'Future will determine that,' said former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop, who was in the box with Hayden, when replays showed Parag's gesture.

This is not the first time this season that Parag found himself in the middle of a social media stir; he was slammed for jubilantly celebrating Virat Kohli's wicket.

He was also involved in a heated argument with Royal Challengers Bangalore players Mohammed Siraj and Harshal Patel in the match in which he scored a match-winning half-century.

Rediff Cricket
IPL 2022

IPL 2022

