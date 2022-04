IMAGE: Anil Kumble greets Gautam Gambhir ahead of the IPL 2022 match at the MCA international stadium in Pune, April 29, 2022. Photograph: BCCI

It was a reunion of two former India team-mates as Anil Kumble and Gautam Gambhir caught up before the IPL 2022 match at the MCA stadium in Pune on Friday.

Spin legend Kumble is the director of cricket operations and head coach of the Punjab Kings, while former opener Gambhir is the Lucknow Super Giants mentor.

Kumble and Gambhir featured together in 19 Tests for India.