IPL 2022 Retention: Top 10 Earners

The IPL 2022 player retention witnessed interesting action as some franchises generously splurged cash on their trusted players as others helplessly watched their top players walk away.

As expected, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings retained a maximum of four players, sticking with proven performers, while KKR and Delhi Capitals went for a mix of youth and experience for their four retentions.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore were happy to retain three players each.

It was a huge windfall for players like Mayank Agarwal who pocketed a whopping Rs 12 crore from a desperate Punjab Kings who were unable to retain captain K L Rahul. Axar Patel (Delhi Capitals), Venkatesh Iyer (KKR), Arshdeep Singh (Punjab Kings), Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rajasthan Royals), Abdul Samad and Umran Malik (both Sunrisers Hyderabad) were some of the young players were retained.

A look at the top 10 earners at the IPL 2022 Retention:

Ravindra Jadeja (Rs 16 crore)

All-rounder Jadeja was the first name in the CSK retention list ahead of Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. He was retained for the highest bracket of Rs 16 crore.

Rohit Sharma (Rs 16 crore)

As expected, Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma bagged the highest price as he was retained up for Rs 16 crore.

Rishabh Pant (Rs 16 crore)

Young Rishabh, who took over the Delhi Capitals captaincy in this year's IPL, was retained for a massive Rs 16 crore.

Virat Kohli (Rs 15 crore)

Kohli, who stepped down as RCB captain after IPL 2021, showed his commitment to the franchise by taking a paycut of Rs 2 crore. He was signed up for Rs 15 crore.

Kane Williamson (Rs 14 crore)

Sunrisers Hyderabad made the surprise choice of retaining Captain Williamson for Rs 14 crore, while leaving out several big names like David Warner, Rashid Khan, Jonny Bairstow and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Sanju Samson (Rs 14 crore)

Rajasthan Royals continued to show trust in young Sanju Samson as the wicketkeeper-batter was retained for Rs 14 crore.

Mayank Agarwal (Rs 12 crore)

It was a huge windfall for Mayank who was retained for Rs 12 crore, as Kings Punjab were desperate to retain the opener after they were unable to convince Captain K L Rahul to stay back.

Jasprit Bumrah (Rs 12 crore)

Boom Boom was the only specialist bowler in the top 10 earners as he was retained by Mumbai Indians for Rs 12 crore.

Andre Russell (Rs 12 crore)

The big-hitting West Indian hasn't lived up to expectations in the last two IPL seasons but that didn't stop KKR from retaining him for Rs 12 crore.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Rs 12 crore)

Dhoni, who is set to play his final IPL season next year, was retained by CSK for Rs 12 crore.

Dhoni hasn't been in great form in the last couple of seasons, but that didn't stop CSK from giving Dhoni the chance to bow out of the league in front of his beloved home fans in Chennai.

Photographs: BCCI