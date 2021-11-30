MI release Hardik, Ishan; RCB retain Kohli, Maxwell

Rohit, Dhoni retained ahead of IPL mega auction.

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been retained by CSK while Virat Kohli will continue to stay at Royal Challengers Bangalore. Photograph: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday retained their former captain Virat Kohli while Mumbai Indians predictably retained India's T20 captain Rohit Sharma and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah ahead of the IPL mega auction.

India's greatest white ball skipper and Chennai Super Kings talisman Mahendra Singh Dhoni is his team's second retention behind all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja while Ruturaj Gaikwad is the fourth name in the list. Moeen Ali has also been retained by CSK.

The major names to be released are out of form all-rounder Hardik Pandya and dashing keeper batter Ishan Kishan, who have been a part of Mumbai Indians core while leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Purple Cap winner Harshal Patel have been released by RCB.

Punjab Kings released their last year's skipper KL Rahul, while SRH retained Kane Williamson and released star spinner Rashid Khan.