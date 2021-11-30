Check out players retained by the IPL franchises

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bangalore have retained captain Virat Kohli and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell. Photograph: PTI

The eight Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises on Tuesday revealed the list of their retained players ahead of the mega auction of the upcoming season.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, and Glenn Maxwell are among some of the big names that the existing franchises have decided to retain for IPL 2022.

Here is a full list of retained players with price in INR:

Franchise Salary in Crores Retention Salary Purse Available Deduction Chennai Super Kings Ravindra Jadeja 16 42 48 M S Dhoni 12 Moeen Ali 8 Ruturaj Gaikwad 6 Total 42 Delhi Capitals Rishabh Pant 16 42.50 47.50 Axar Patel 9 Prithvi Shaw 7.50 Anrich Nortje 6.50 Total 39 Kolkata Knight Riders Andre Russell 12 42 48 Varun Chakaravarthy 8 Venkatesh Iyer 8 Sunil Narine 6 Total 34 Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma 16 42 48 Jasprit Bumrah 12 Suryakumar Yadav 8 Kieron Pollard 6 Total 42 Punjab Kings Mayank Agarwal 12 18 72 Arshdeep Singh 4 Total 16 Rajasthan Royals Sanju Samson 14 28 62 Jos Buttler 10 Yashasvi Jaiswal 4 Total 28 Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli 15 33 57 Glenn Maxwell 11 Mohammed Siraj 7 Total 33 Sunrisers Hyderabad Kane Williamson 14 22 68 Abdul Samad 4 Umran Malik 4 Total 22

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (16 crore), Jasprit Bumrah (12 crore), Suryakumar Yadav(8 crore), Kieron Pollard (6 crore).

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (16 crore), MS Dhoni (12 crore), Moeen Ali (8 crore), Ruturaj Gaikwad (6 crore).

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (15 crore), Glenn Maxwell (11 crore), Mohammed Siraj (7 crore).

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (12 crore, 14 crore to be deducted from overall purse) and Arshdeep Singh (4 crore).

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (14 crore), Abdul Samad (4 crore), Umran Malik (4 crore).

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (14 crore), Jos Buttler (10 crore), Yashasvi Jaiswal (4 crore).

Kolkata Knight Riders: Andre Russell (12 crore, 16 crore to be deducted from purse), Varun Chakravarthy (8 crore, 12 crore to be deducted from purse), Venkatesh Iyer (8 crore), Sunil Narine (6 crore).

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (16 crore), Axar Patel (9 crore, 12 crore to be deducted from purse), Prithvi Shaw (7.5 crore, 8 crore to be deducted from purse), Anrich Nortje (6.5 crore).