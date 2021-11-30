News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Check out players retained by the IPL franchises

Check out players retained by the IPL franchises

By Rediff Cricket
November 30, 2021 23:49 IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore's Glenn Maxwell with captain Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bangalore have retained captain Virat Kohli and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell. Photograph: PTI

The eight Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises on Tuesday revealed the list of their retained players ahead of the mega auction of the upcoming season.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, and Glenn Maxwell are among some of the big names that the existing franchises have decided to retain for IPL 2022.

 

Here is a full list of retained players with price in INR:

Franchise Salary in Crores Retention Salary Purse Available
Deduction
       
Chennai Super Kings      
Ravindra Jadeja 16 42 48
M S Dhoni 12
Moeen Ali 8
Ruturaj Gaikwad 6
Total 42    
       
Delhi Capitals      
Rishabh Pant 16 42.50 47.50
Axar Patel 9
Prithvi Shaw 7.50
Anrich Nortje 6.50
Total 39    
       
Kolkata Knight Riders      
Andre Russell 12 42 48
Varun Chakaravarthy 8
Venkatesh Iyer 8
Sunil Narine 6
Total 34    
       
Mumbai Indians      
Rohit Sharma 16 42 48
Jasprit Bumrah 12
Suryakumar Yadav 8
Kieron Pollard 6
Total 42    
       
Punjab Kings      
Mayank Agarwal 12 18 72
Arshdeep Singh 4
Total 16    
       
Rajasthan Royals       
Sanju Samson 14 28 62
Jos Buttler 10
Yashasvi Jaiswal 4
Total 28    
       
Royal Challengers Bangalore      
Virat Kohli 15 33 57
Glenn Maxwell 11
Mohammed Siraj 7
Total 33    
       
Sunrisers Hyderabad      
Kane Williamson 14 22 68
Abdul Samad 4
Umran Malik 4
Total 22    

 

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (16 crore), Jasprit Bumrah (12 crore), Suryakumar Yadav(8 crore), Kieron Pollard (6 crore).

Chennai Super Kings:  Ravindra Jadeja (16 crore), MS Dhoni (12 crore), Moeen Ali (8 crore), Ruturaj Gaikwad (6 crore).

Royal Challengers Bangalore:  Virat Kohli (15 crore), Glenn Maxwell (11 crore), Mohammed Siraj (7 crore).

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (12 crore, 14 crore to be deducted from overall purse) and Arshdeep Singh (4 crore).

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (14 crore), Abdul Samad (4 crore), Umran Malik (4 crore).

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (14 crore), Jos Buttler (10 crore), Yashasvi Jaiswal (4 crore).

Kolkata Knight Riders: Andre Russell (12 crore, 16 crore to be deducted from purse), Varun Chakravarthy (8 crore, 12 crore to be deducted from purse), Venkatesh Iyer (8 crore), Sunil Narine (6 crore).

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (16 crore), Axar Patel (9 crore, 12 crore to be deducted from purse), Prithvi Shaw (7.5 crore, 8 crore to be deducted from purse), Anrich Nortje (6.5 crore).

Rediff Cricket
New Zealand Tour of India, 2021

