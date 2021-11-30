Check out players retained by the IPL franchises

The eight Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises on Tuesday revealed the list of their retained players ahead of the mega auction of the upcoming season.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, and Glenn Maxwell are among some of the big names that the existing franchises have decided to retain for IPL 2022.
Here is a full list of retained players with price in INR:
|Franchise
|Salary in Crores
|Retention
|Salary Purse Available
|Deduction
|Chennai Super Kings
|Ravindra Jadeja
|16
|42
|48
|M S Dhoni
|12
|Moeen Ali
|8
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|6
|Total
|42
|Delhi Capitals
|Rishabh Pant
|16
|42.50
|47.50
|Axar Patel
|9
|Prithvi Shaw
|7.50
|Anrich Nortje
|6.50
|Total
|39
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Andre Russell
|12
|42
|48
|Varun Chakaravarthy
|8
|Venkatesh Iyer
|8
|Sunil Narine
|6
|Total
|34
|Mumbai Indians
|Rohit Sharma
|16
|42
|48
|Jasprit Bumrah
|12
|Suryakumar Yadav
|8
|Kieron Pollard
|6
|Total
|42
|Punjab Kings
|Mayank Agarwal
|12
|18
|72
|Arshdeep Singh
|4
|Total
|16
|Rajasthan Royals
|Sanju Samson
|14
|28
|62
|Jos Buttler
|10
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|4
|Total
|28
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Virat Kohli
|15
|33
|57
|Glenn Maxwell
|11
|Mohammed Siraj
|7
|Total
|33
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Kane Williamson
|14
|22
|68
|Abdul Samad
|4
|Umran Malik
|4
|Total
|22
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (16 crore), Jasprit Bumrah (12 crore), Suryakumar Yadav(8 crore), Kieron Pollard (6 crore).
Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (16 crore), MS Dhoni (12 crore), Moeen Ali (8 crore), Ruturaj Gaikwad (6 crore).
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (15 crore), Glenn Maxwell (11 crore), Mohammed Siraj (7 crore).
Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (12 crore, 14 crore to be deducted from overall purse) and Arshdeep Singh (4 crore).
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (14 crore), Abdul Samad (4 crore), Umran Malik (4 crore).
Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (14 crore), Jos Buttler (10 crore), Yashasvi Jaiswal (4 crore).
Kolkata Knight Riders: Andre Russell (12 crore, 16 crore to be deducted from purse), Varun Chakravarthy (8 crore, 12 crore to be deducted from purse), Venkatesh Iyer (8 crore), Sunil Narine (6 crore).
Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (16 crore), Axar Patel (9 crore, 12 crore to be deducted from purse), Prithvi Shaw (7.5 crore, 8 crore to be deducted from purse), Anrich Nortje (6.5 crore).