PHOTOS: India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I

Images from the third Twenty20 International between India and Sri Lanka, in Dharamsala, on Sunday.

IMAGE: India pacer Avesh Khan celebrates with wicketkeeper Sanju Samson after dismissing Sri Lank's Charith Asalanka during the third T20 International, at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association stadium in Dharamsala, on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Avesh Khan made amends for a forgettable debut as his scorching opening spell alongside Mohammed Siraj helped India restrict Sri Lanka to 146 for 5 in the third and final T20 International, in Dharamsala, on Sunday.

For India skipper Rohit Sharma, who became the most capped T20I player in world cricket with his 125th appearance in the national jersey, it was a delight to see the reserves coming out and performing on a track that had enough pace and bounce to help the speed merchants.

IMAGE: Captain Dasun Shanaka top-scored for Sri Lanka with an unbeaten 74 off 38 balls. Photograph: BCCI

Wrist spinners Ravi Bishnoi (4-0-32-1) and Kuldeep Yadav (4-0-25-0) also did well enough to bottle up the islanders on a chilly night.

Strange enough, for two years Bishnoi has been only bowling googlies but with so much accuracy that the batters in the IPL and now in international cricket are yet to get the measure of him.

IMAGE: India pacer Mohd. Siraj celebrates bowling Sri Lanka opener Danushka Gunathilaka. Photograph: BCCI

Captain Dasun Shanaka was again Sri Lanka’s saviour with a 74 not out off 38 balls that took his team close to 150-run mark. He hit nine fours and two sixes.

But it was Avesh (4-1-23-2) and Siraj (4-0-22-1), who dismantled the Lankan top-order with pace and bounce, reducing them to 11 for 3 in the fourth over and there was no coming back from thereon.

At the end of the powerplay, the visitors were 18 for 3.

IMAGE: Venkatesh Iyer catches Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka off Avesh Khan's bowling. Photograph: BCCI

Siraj started the demolition by hurrying Danushka Gunathilaka (0) with a short ball, which the batter tried to pull but only dragged it back onto the stumps.

Avesh, who went for 40-odd runs on debut -- in the third T20 International against the West Indies -- on a Eden Gardens belter, bowled fuller than his usual back-of-length stuff and sent back Pathum Nissanka (1) and Charith Asalanka (4), both deliveries hitting the bat faster than they could have comprehended.

Bishnoi bowled Janith Liyanage in the ninth over to have the Sri Lankan innings in a mess.

IMAGE: Janith Liyanage is bowled by Ravi Bishnoi. Photograph: BCCI

Then Harshal Patel dismissed the dangerous-looking Dinesh Chandimal for 25 to pile more misery on the visitors.

Captain Shanaka took matters into his own hands and with Chamika Karunaratne (12 off 19 balls) ensured that the Lankans did not lose any more wickets before finishing with 146 for 5.

The best part about India's performance was that vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah, veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar and first choice wrist spinner Yuzvendra Chahal were given a much- needed break.

IMAGE: Ravi Bishnoi is congratulated India skipper Rohit Sharma after dismissing Janith Liyanage. Photograph: BCCI

India’s skipper Rohit is spoilt for choice as he and coach Rahul Dravid are slowly building a set-up where they have multiple options for each and every position in both departments.

The only missing link in the T20 squad is the absence of a good off-spinner, as the Indian team management is unlikely to go back to Ravichandran Ashwin for the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Otherwise, the team looks in good health.

IMAGE: Chamika Karunaratne and Dasun Shanaka celebrate a boundary. Photograph: BCCI

Also consider the fact that people who are not playing this series include Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and K L Rahul.

There is Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Chahar and now Ishan Kishan getting injured at some point and Shardul Thakur being rested.

Yet, a Test specialist like Siraj and the fiery Avesh or the committed Harshal Patel (4-0-29-1) are all making their cases for selection going into the big-ticket event eight months from now.