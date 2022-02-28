News
World No 1 India equal record for most wins in T20Is

World No 1 India equal record for most wins in T20Is

By Rediff Cricket
February 28, 2022 10:05 IST
IMAGE: India beat Sri Lanka by six wickets in Dharamsala on Sunday to register their 12th successive victory in T20 Internationals. Photograph: BCCI

India outclassed Sri Lanka by six wickets in the third and final T20 International in Dharamsala on Sunday to equal the record for the most consecutive victories in T20Is.

 

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team registered their 12th consecutive win in T20 cricket to equal the record set by Afghanistan for most consecutive wins in T20 Internationals by a Test-playing nation.

World No 1 India whitewashed Sri Lanka 3-0 in the T20I series to register their third series sweep in a row. They had registered 3-0 series sweeps against New Zealand and the West Indies in their previous two series, while winning their last three games in the T20 World Cup last year.

