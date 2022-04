Game 28 of IPL 2022 will see the Punjab Kings take on the SunRisers Hyderabad at the Brabourne stadium in Mumbai.

IMAGE: Brilliant half-centuries by Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram helped the SunRisers Hyderabad beat the Kolkata Knight Riders. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

PBKS has won three of five games played.

SRH too has won three of five games played.

So, who will win today?

Time to vote!