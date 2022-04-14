News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Nothing is working out, laments Rohit

Nothing is working out, laments Rohit

Source: PTI
April 14, 2022 00:23 IST
We are trying to play with different thought-process but nothing is working out: Rohit

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians slumped to their fifth defeat on trot. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma was at pains to point out one particular issue that's plaguing his beleaguered team, which slumped to its fifth defeat on trot as 'nothing is working well' for the five-time champions at the moment.

The MI skipper, who completed his 10000 runs in all forms of T20, however, felt that Punjab Kings was one match where the batting looked like clicking only to fall short by 12 runs.

"We're trying to play with a different thought process, but it's not working out well. But I don't want to take the credit out of the guys who played well and Punjab did so today," MI skipper said after the match.
"We aren't playing good cricket, we need to understand some situations and execute according to it," he added.

He didn't find any negatives in his team, at least not in this game.

"It's hardly anything to find out (any negatives), thought we played well, came pretty close to closing the game, a couple of run-outs didn't help our cause. At one time, we were cruising along, but didn't hold our nerves, credit to PBKS for bowling well in the second half."

"They got off to a flier, put our bowlers under pressure, but the pitch was good to bat on and I thought 198 was chaseable. As I said earlier, we need to go back to the drawing room and come back better prepared," Rohit added.

