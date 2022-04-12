News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » The biggest assets for their IPL teams are....

Source: PTI
April 12, 2022 18:31 IST
Shardul Thakur

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals have all-rounders in abundance. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

When it comes to all-rounders, more the merrier, feels Delhi Capitals' Shardul Thakur, who feels that multi-skilled cricketers become key when specialists fail in one department.

The Capitals have all-rounders in abundance including the likes of Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Mandeep Singh and Thakur himself.

 

"We have great depth in our batting. The more all-rounders are there, the better it is for any team in T20s."

"If we lose quick wickets at the top, then the role of the players batting at 6,7 & 8 becomes important," Thakur was quoted as saying in a DC media release.

Thakur, who has made vital contributions with ball and bat in the ongoing IPL so far, said he aims to make an impact in every match.

"The environment within the team is quite good. There are a lot of youngsters in the team and we are all friends as we've been playing together for some time. I like to make an impact in every match I play and that's why I play with a lot of energy," Thakur said.

The Capitals are currently placed sixth in the league table having won two of their four matches.

"The team is moving in the right direction and our Head Coach Ricky Ponting has always told us to play our natural game no matter what the situation is. He backs us so we always try to give our best."

The seam bowling all-rounder, who has represented India in 25 T20Is, has impressed everyone with the ball and the bat.

"I look to enjoy playing cricket. I have worked hard to reach this stage so I don't want to put myself under any kind of pressure. Even when the crowd cheers for our opponents in the stadium, I look to enjoy those situations." 

