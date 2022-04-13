News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'MI need to be ultra-aggressive'

'MI need to be ultra-aggressive'

Source: PTI
April 13, 2022 16:37 IST
The Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians are still searching for their first victory this season

IMAGE: The Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians are still searching for their first victory this season. Photograph: BCCI

Former England cricketer Graeme Swann feels Mumbai Indians should adopt the "ultra aggressive" approach CSK showed against RCB as it aims for its first win of the season.

 

Both the multiple-times champions lost their opening four games before CSK broke their losing streak with a 23-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday.

The Rohit Sharma-led MI, however, are still searching for their first victory this season

"Mumbai Indians basically need to take a template from what CSK did against RCB and copy that going forward" Swann said on Star Sports.

"If they can go with an ultra-aggressive intent, they will be able to win (their upcoming matches)," the former off spinner said.

Swann further added that for teams like MI and CSK, body language has to be positive going forward.

"Any coach or any captain would demand from his players to show more intensity (on the field), more hard work and want them to show that they mean it (when it comes winning) even if you've lost a few games. So the body language is a good way to go."

