News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Milestone man Rahul in a league of his own

Milestone man Rahul in a league of his own

Source: ANI
May 26, 2022 11:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

KL Rahul becomes first player to score 600-plus runs in 4 IPL seasons

IMAGE: KL Rahul becomes first player to score 600-plus runs in 4 IPL seasons. Photograph: BCCI

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul became the first-ever player in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL) to score 600-plus runs in four IPL seasons.

 

Rahul achieved this feat during the Eliminator clash of the ongoing IPL 2022 against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, scoring a 58-ball 79.

The right-handed opening batter has scored 661 runs in 15 matches of the IPL 2022 season. Before this year's edition, the top-order batter had scored 626 runs in 13 matches of the 2021 edition, 670 runs in 14 matches of the 2020 season and 659 runs in the 2018 edition of the cash-rich league.

West Indies batting legend Chris Gayle and Australian opener David Warner have scored more than 600 runs in the IPL in three different seasons and are now second on the list.

Gayle crossed the 600-run mark in three consecutive years (2011, 2012, 2013) while he was part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise. On the other hand, David Warner also achieved the milestone in three consecutive seasons from 2016 to 2019 as the Sunrisers Hyderabad captain.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
'Patidar's hundred is one of the best I have seen'
'Patidar's hundred is one of the best I have seen'
What was Rajat Patidar up to after IPL 2021?
What was Rajat Patidar up to after IPL 2021?
RCB vs LSG: Top Performer: Rajat Patidar
RCB vs LSG: Top Performer: Rajat Patidar
Karti appears before CBI in Chinese visa scam case
Karti appears before CBI in Chinese visa scam case
Hrithik-Saba Make Relationship OFFICIAL
Hrithik-Saba Make Relationship OFFICIAL
The Children Who Died In Texas
The Children Who Died In Texas
Sasikala Meets Perarivalan: What's Up?
Sasikala Meets Perarivalan: What's Up?

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

IPL PIX: Patidar shines as RCB advance to Qualifier 2

IPL PIX: Patidar shines as RCB advance to Qualifier 2

LSG captain KL Rahul reacts after loss against RCB

LSG captain KL Rahul reacts after loss against RCB

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances