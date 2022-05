Game 69 of IPL 2022 will see the Mumbai Indians take on the Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai starting 1930 IST.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians have won only three games in IPL 2022. They will be playing their last game of the season against the Delhi Capitals in Mumbai this evening. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

MI has won 3 of 13 games played.

DC has won 7 of the thirteen games played.

So, who will win today?

Time to vote!