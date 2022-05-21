When Ashwin brought out Warner inside...

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates hitting a boundary in the final over. Photographs: BCCI

Ravichandran Ashwin passionately thumped his chest a few times after hitting Chennai Super Kings pacer Matheesha Pathirana for a crucial boundary through the off-side in the final over.

'I just brought out the David Warner inside,' Ashwin said of his exuberant celebration.

A jubilant Ashwin then let out a huge roar as Royals clinched victory after Pathirana bowled a wide.

Ashwin, who has batted higher up in the order in IPL 2022, walked in at No 5 against CSK. He attacked the spinners, hitting three sixes to keep Royals in touch with the asking rate towards the closing stages.

'The fact that they told me that you will be opening in the practice games, you will be used in the Powerplay and the amount of repetitions I was given and the simulations ... all these things really help,' Ashwin said on his improved showing with the bat in the IPL.

'I've been quite innovative in terms of trying to adapt to new techniques and I'm very thankful to the people who have put work behind those and hopefully I can put on a few more good performances like this.'

Ashwin's match-winning cameo helped the Royals grab second place in the IPL 2022 points table and set up a blockbuster clash with Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 1 match on Tuesday.