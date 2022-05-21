News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » When Ashwin brought out Warner inside...

When Ashwin brought out Warner inside...

By Rediff Cricket
May 21, 2022 11:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates hitting a boundary in the final over. Photographs: BCCI
 

Ravichandran Ashwin passionately thumped his chest a few times after hitting Chennai Super Kings pacer Matheesha Pathirana for a crucial boundary through the off-side in the final over.

'I just brought out the David Warner inside,' Ashwin said of his exuberant celebration.

A jubilant Ashwin then let out a huge roar as Royals clinched victory after Pathirana bowled a wide.

Ashwin, who has batted higher up in the order in IPL 2022, walked in at No 5 against CSK. He attacked the spinners, hitting three sixes to keep Royals in touch with the asking rate towards the closing stages.

'The fact that they told me that you will be opening in the practice games, you will be used in the Powerplay and the amount of repetitions I was given and the simulations ... all these things really help,' Ashwin said on his improved showing with the bat in the IPL.

'I've been quite innovative in terms of trying to adapt to new techniques and I'm very thankful to the people who have put work behind those and hopefully I can put on a few more good performances like this.'

Ashwin's match-winning cameo helped the Royals grab second place in the IPL 2022 points table and set up a blockbuster clash with Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 1 match on Tuesday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
'I want to help India win the World Cup'
'I want to help India win the World Cup'
IPL 2022: Dhoni sums up CSK's season
IPL 2022: Dhoni sums up CSK's season
'IPL main chance hai kya?'
'IPL main chance hai kya?'
Archery World Cup: India men edge France to win gold
Archery World Cup: India men edge France to win gold
Complaint against ex-NRC head for 'anti-national act'
Complaint against ex-NRC head for 'anti-national act'
India sees single-day rise of 2,323 COVID-19 cases
India sees single-day rise of 2,323 COVID-19 cases
'Iski Ho Ya Uski, Khoop Piyo Whiskey'
'Iski Ho Ya Uski, Khoop Piyo Whiskey'

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

IPL PHOTOS: Rajasthan Royals edge CSK to finish second

IPL PHOTOS: Rajasthan Royals edge CSK to finish second

Turning Point: Ashwin's Royal Knock

Turning Point: Ashwin's Royal Knock

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances