Rediff.com  » Cricket » It's a special day and special hundred: KL Rahul

Source: PTI
April 16, 2022 22:16 IST
KL Rahul

IMAGE: KL Rahul celebrates his century. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul on Saturday termed his match-winning hundred against Mumbai Indians a 'special one' but wants his team to remain humble after having made a good start to its IPL campaign in its first year.

Rahul scored 103 not out off 60 balls to guide LSG to an 18-run win against five-time champions Mumbai Indians, who have slumped to their sixth successive defeat.

"It's a special day (1ooth IPL match) and a special hundred. I wasn't among the runs but the pitch was good and I made the most of it," Rahul said after the match.

Having won four out of six games so far, Rahul warned his team against any sort of complacency.

 

"We have played well, we need to be humble and keep learning. The team is brilliant and I enjoy spending time with them, creating a team that was comfortable was something we looked for in the auction," he said.

Rahul feels that batting first during afternoon games is an advantage as the team chasing doesn't get the help of dew compared to sides batting second in evening games.

If there is one area of improvement that he is seeking from his team, it is consistency in the powerplay overs.

"The batters haven't done well in the powerplay at times. Keeping the opposition quiet early in their innings would also help. I don't look at different opposition differently," he added. 

