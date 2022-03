IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bangalore's Hasaranga celebrates a wicket against Kolkata Knight Riders. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore bowled Kolkata Knight Riders out for 128 in their Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bangalore's Kolhi takes a smart catch to dismiss Sam Billings. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Andre Russell top-scored for KKR with a 25 off 18 balls.



For RCB, Wanindu Hasaranga took four wickets for 20 runs, while Akash Deep and Harshal Patel got three and two wickets respectively.

IMAGE: Hasaranga is congratulated by his RCB teammates after picking up yet another wicket. Photograph: BCCI



Brief Scores: Kolkata Knight Riders: 128 all out in 18.5 overs (Andre Russell 25; Wanindu Hasaranga 4/20, Akash Deep 3/45, Harshal Patel 2/11).