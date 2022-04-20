News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » I got pretty lucky: Hazlewood

I got pretty lucky: Hazlewood

Source: PTI
April 20, 2022 14:18 IST
Josh Hazlewood celebrates the wicket of Marcus Stoinis

IMAGE: Josh Hazlewood celebrates the wicket of Marcus Stoinis. Photograph: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Josh Hazlewood said he "got pretty lucky" with his very wide delivery that was not called wide by the umpire, leading to Marcus Stoinis's wicket in their IPL match against Lucknow Super Giants in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday.

 

Chasing 182, Stoinis got out in the second ball of the 19th over after he shuffled way too much outside off, an act prompted by the previous Hazlewood delivery that landed almost off the pitch.

With Stoinis going way across, the pacer went beyond the tramline and bowled it way outside off but the umpire, instead of calling it wide, deemed the delivery legal, much to the batter's chagrin.

"I tried to turn around and get back to my mark as quick as I could. I got pretty lucky on that one so I might have to get him a beer after that," Hazlewood said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Hazlewood finished with excellent figures of 4/25 as RCB emerged comfortable winners by 18 runs.

 

Kohli is mentally overcooked: Ravi Shastri
Sharapova makes special announcement...
The Cutest IPL Pic You Will See Today!
Former Bangladesh spinner Mosharraf Hossain dies at 40
Punjab: Kumar Vishwas booked for remarks on Kejri
Recognise The Birthday Girl?
Not a speck of dust fell on Governor Ravi: Stalin
IPL 2022

IPL 2022

Turning Point: Hazlewood's 4 Strikes

Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon Cheer RCB

