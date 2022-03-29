Talented Manohar is one for future, says Hardik

IMAGE: Lucknow Super Giants' Abhinav Manohar scored a blistering 15 off 7 balls and partnered Rahul Tewatia to help their team to victory. Photograph: BCCI

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya backed IPL debutant Abhinav Manohar to come up with more match-winning knocks as the IPL progressed.

Manohar displayed remarkable hitting in the final over to ensure his team a five-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai on Monday. With Titans needing 11 off the final over, Manohar smashed back-to-back fours off Avesh Khan to make the task much easier for his team. With the confidence he showed under extreme pressure, it did not look like he was playing his first game on a big stage like the IPL.

• Scorecard

"You will hear a lot more about Abhinav Manohar in the future," Hardik said at the post-match presentation.

“Manohar is someone to look at with the talent he has. He is someone who you are going to hear about in the future. Rahul Tewatia was sensational as well," Hardik added.

He was also all praise for pacer Mohammad Shami who bowled a sensational spell with the new ball.

"This was the right game for us to be on either side and learn, but have learnt a lot by winning. Shami is known for his seam positions and he got us to a great start. We would have any day taken 160 on this wicket," he said referring to Super Giants 158 for six.