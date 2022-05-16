News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Turning Point: GT Bowlers Choke CSK

Turning Point: GT Bowlers Choke CSK

By NORMA ASTRID GODINHO
May 16, 2022 07:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Gujarat's Rashid Khan is congratulated by team-mates after the GT vice-captain took Ruturaj Gaikwad's wicket in the game against the Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede stadium, May 15, 2022. Photograph: BCCI

Gujarat Titans have been sitting atop the points table for the longest time. When they faced Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede in Mumbai on Sunday afternoon, they once again proved just why they are perched there.

 

When CSK won the toss and Mahendra Singh Dhoni elected to bat, fireworks were expected from the in-form Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad. However, GT's strike bowler Mohammed Shami struck with a peach of a ball that straightened and took the edge of Conway's bat to the wicket-keeper.

Moeen Ali and Gaikwad rebuilt the innings, clobbering Yash Dayal and Rashid Khan for big runs. Fours and sixes rained along with the singles and twos.

Just as they were beginning to settle into a rhythm, left-arm spinner Sai Kishore broke the 57-run partnership having Moeen caught at deep mid-wicket for 21.

Thereafter, the boundaries were difficult to come by, but Gaikwad and Narayan Jagadeesan added 47 runs. Once Gaikwad was taken out by Rashid, Shivam Dube was sent back for a duck, and Dhoni just couldn't find the momentum.

Gujarat bowlers Rashid, Alzarri Joseph, Dayal and Shami kept it tight at the backend with runs coming at a premium. The last five overs saw the CSK batters score only 25 runs while losing 3 wickets and no boundaries to show.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
NORMA ASTRID GODINHO
COMMENT
Print this article
IPL PHOTOS: Titans tame CSK to secure top-two finish
IPL PHOTOS: Titans tame CSK to secure top-two finish
IPL PIX: RR humble LSG, inch closer to play-offs
IPL PIX: RR humble LSG, inch closer to play-offs
When Symonds, Harbhajan apologised to each other!
When Symonds, Harbhajan apologised to each other!
Thomas Cup: Taapsee Congratulates BF
Thomas Cup: Taapsee Congratulates BF
IPL PIX: RR humble LSG, inch closer to play-offs
IPL PIX: RR humble LSG, inch closer to play-offs
World Boxing: Nikhat, Anamika storm into quarters
World Boxing: Nikhat, Anamika storm into quarters
Delhi cops visit Jaipur to arrest Raj minister's son
Delhi cops visit Jaipur to arrest Raj minister's son

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

PM calls up Indian team after historic Thomas Cup win

PM calls up Indian team after historic Thomas Cup win

SEE: Thomas Cup win in pictures!

SEE: Thomas Cup win in pictures!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances