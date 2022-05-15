News
Rediff.com  » Sports » PM congratulates badminton team for clinching Thomas Cup

PM congratulates badminton team for clinching Thomas Cup

Source: ANI
Last updated on: May 15, 2022 17:15 IST
Chirag Shetty

IMAGE: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty showed nerves of steel. Photograph: Olympic Khel/Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his congratulations to the Indian badminton team which won the Thomas Cup trophy for the first time in Thailand.

'The Indian badminton team has scripted history! The entire nation is elated by India winning the Thomas Cup! Congratulations to our accomplished team and best wishes to them for their future endeavours. This win will motivate so many upcoming sportspersons,' PM Modi said in a tweet.

 

Indian badminton team created history on Sunday as they lifted the Thomas Cup trophy for the very first time.

Badminton team

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Olympic Khel/Twitter

In what was India's first-ever appearance in the tournament finale, they defeated the record 14-time champions Indonesia in the Thomas Cup 2022 final at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand by 3-0 to lift the coveted trophy.

No Indian team has previously reached the final of the Thomas and Uber Cup in its 70-plus year history.

Indian men reached the Thomas Cup semi-finals in 1952, 1955 and 1979 while the women's team made it to the Uber Cup top-four in 2014 and 2016.

