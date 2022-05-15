News
IPL PHOTOS: Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants

IPL PHOTOS: Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants

May 15, 2022 21:57 IST
IMAGES from the IPL 2022 game between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai on Sunday.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal started the proceedings for Royals on a confident note. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scored with 41 while Devdutt Padikkal blazed away to an 18-ball 39 as Rajasthan Royals posted 178 for six against Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL, in Mumbai, on Sunday.

Skipper Sanju Samson made 32 off 24 balls after he opted to bat.

Ravi Bishnoi was the most successful bowler for LSG, picking 2/31 in four overs.

Jaiswal started the proceedings for Royals on a confident note, hitting successive fours off Mohsin Khan in the first over.

 

Avesh Khan

IMAGE: Avesh Khan celebrates the wicket of Jos Buttler. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

But the RR soon suffered a body blow when Avesh Khan knocked over the in-form Jos Buttler's (2) off-stump in the beginning of the third over as the batter tried to scoop it over fine leg.

Buttler's early dismissal brought skipper Sanju Samson into the middle and, looking to regain his touch, he straightaway got into the act, flicking Avesh past midwicket for a boundary at the Brabourne Stadium.

Samson then played a late cut against Mohsin and the ball flew over the slip cordon for a boundary. Then came a lovely cover drive from the blade of the RR captain as the team reached 25 for one in four overs.

Meanwhile, after getting an awkward boundary, Jaiswal got a life when Mohsin dropped him off the bowling of Avesh, failing to hold on to the ball despite getting both hands to it.

LSG paid heavily for the profligacy on Mohsin's part as Jaiswal made full use of the reprieve, accumulating 21 runs off Dushmantha Chameera to lift RR to 51 for one in the six power play overs.

He began the over with a four, found the fence two more times, and then finished it in style, carting the Sri Lankan pacer's short ball for a massive six over the midwicket region.

Ayush Badoni

IMAGE: Ayush Badoni celebrates the wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Even as Jaiswal went after the bowling, the usually flamboyant Samson seemed content playing second fiddle.

Samson, however, looked to cut loose against Ravi Bishnoi as he hit him for two fours before Jason Holder brought about the former's downfall in the next over with a slower ball outside off for Deepak Hooda to take a catch in the deep.

Devdutt Padikkal came and raced to 14 off 5 balls, with the help of two fours and a six against Marcus Stoinis.

Padikkal then scored two boundaries off Chameera as RR crossed 100 in the 11th over.

However, at the other end, Jaiswal was out caught and bowled by Ayush Badoni. But, unperturbed by the loss of the set Jaiswal, Padikkal continued to play his shots and got a six off Krunal Pandya.

Going for one too many though, Padikkal hold out in the deep. 

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

