News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL 2022: PHOTOS, Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings

IPL 2022: PHOTOS, Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings

Source: PTI
May 15, 2022 18:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGES from the IPL 2022 game between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai on Sunday

Ruturaj Gaikwad

IMAGE: Ruturaj Gaikwad, who hit four boundaries and a six, initially played with caution.Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Gujarat Titans bowlers put up a clinical show to restrict Chennai Super Kings to a below par 133/5 despite a fine half-century by Ruturaj Gaikwad in their IPL game, in Mumbai, on Sunday.

 

Opting to bat, CSK lost opener Dewon Conway (5) in the third over as Mohammed Shami (2/19) gave Gujarat the first breakthrough. Shami's angled delivery from round the wicket moved away after pitching which Conway nicked it to wicket-keeper Wridhimman Saha.

Gaikwad (53 off 49 balls) first forged a 57-run second wicket stand off 39 balls with Moeen Ali (21 off 17; 2x6) and then added another 48-runs with Narayan Jagadeesan, who also struck an unbeaten 39 off 33 balls, for the third wicket.

CSK however suffered a middle-order collapse and could add only 24 runs in the last five overs.

Mohammed Shami

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami (2/19) gave Gujarat the first breakthrough. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Gaikwad, who hit four boundaries and a six, initially played with caution, as CSK crawled to 15/1 after four overs, as Hardik Pandya (0/8) and Shami did not give them a chance to free their arms.

Gaikwad then upped the ante in the fifth over, in which Yash Dayal leaked 15 runs. The right-handed batter was brutal on Dayal hammering him for two boundaries and a six over fine-leg.

Rashid Khan

IMAGE: Rashid Khan celebrates the wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

In the next over, Moeen smashed two successive sixes off leg-spinner Rashid Khan (1/31), a pull and a sweep shot, as CSK added 17 runs of the sixth over and raced to 47/1 after the power-play.

Moeen Ali

IMAGE: Moeen Ali smashed two successive sixes off leg-spinner Rashid Khan. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Gaikwad played the odd shot even as he and Ali completed the 50-run stand for the second wicket in just 32 balls.

When it looked like the duo would score big, it was left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore (1/31), who broke the stand by removing Ali, who gave a sitter to Rashid Khan at deep-mid-wicket, in the ninth over.

Jagadeesan started with a boundary, but the fall of wicket stemmed the flow of runs.

After 13 overs, CSK at 90/2, were set for a big-score.

Jagadeesan then launched into Sai Kishore (1/31), hitting him for a boundary and a maximum in the 15th over, where CSK amassed 13 runs.

But Gujarat pegged back CSK by removing Gaikwad, who was caught at deep mid-wicket and Shivam Dube (0) in quick succession as they slipped to 114/4. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
What Kohli Did After He Was Out
What Kohli Did After He Was Out
Andrew Symonds dies in car accident in Queensland
Andrew Symonds dies in car accident in Queensland
Will Sunrisers continue with Williamson as opener?
Will Sunrisers continue with Williamson as opener?
Sonia announces forming of panels on party reforms
Sonia announces forming of panels on party reforms
PAGD urges Kashmiri Pandit employees not to leave
PAGD urges Kashmiri Pandit employees not to leave
India rejoice historic badminton triumph in Thomas Cup
India rejoice historic badminton triumph in Thomas Cup
PM lauds badminton team for clinching Thomas Cup
PM lauds badminton team for clinching Thomas Cup

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

Top Performer: All Round Russell

Top Performer: All Round Russell

CBI books 7 with links to alleged fixing in IPL 2019

CBI books 7 with links to alleged fixing in IPL 2019

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances