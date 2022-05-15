SEE: Thomas Cup win in pictures!

IMAGE: A stunned Lakshya Sen after winning India's opening tie against Anthony Ginting. Photograph: Kind courtesy, Lakshya Sen/Twitter

The Indian badminton team created history on Sunday as they lifted the Thomas Cup trophy for the very first time. No Indian team has previously reached the final of the Thomas and Uber Cup in its 73-year history.

In what was India's first-ever appearance in the tournament finale, they defeated the record 14-time champions Indonesia 3-0 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand to lift the Thomas Cup 2022 title.

Indian men reached the Thomas Cup semi-finals in 1952, 1955 and 1979 while the women's team made it to the Uber Cup top-four in 2014 and 2016.

Starting the tie, Lakshya Sen clinched the first point for India after defeating Anthony Ginting 8-21, 21-17, 21-16.

IMAGE: An ecstatic Indian team after Kidambi Srikanth's win. Photograph: Olympic Khel/Twitter

In the second match of the tie, the Indonesian scratch pairing of Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo got off to the right start against Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty after winning their opening match 21-18.

Satwiksairaj and Chirag then survived four match points to come back and snatch the win in the second game, 23-21. The Indian pair won the deciding game to clinch the match 18-21, 23-21, 21-19.

IMAGE: The Indian team celebrates. Photograph: Kind Courtesy BWF/Twitter

In the third match of the tie, India's Kidambi Srikanth took the opening game against Indonesia's Jonatan Christie 21-15 and clinched the match and final by winning the second game 23-21.

The Indian team, featuring Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and others, have given a good account of themselves at this year's tournament.

IMAGE: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were sensational against Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo. Photograph: Olympic Khel/Twitter