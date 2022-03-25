News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Hardik, Rashid, Lockie Practice

Hardik, Rashid, Lockie Practice

By Rediff Cricket
March 25, 2022 11:24 IST
Please click on the images for glimpses of the Gujarat Titans practicing at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad before the start of IPL 2022.

 

IMAGE: Gujarat Titans Captain Hardik Pandya and key bowler Rashid Khan exchange notes. All Photographs: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Fun moments between Hardik and Rashid, both of who switched IPL sides this season. Hardik from the Mumbai Indians, Rashid from the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

 

IMAGE: Gujarat Titans Coach Ashish Nehra in deep discussion with wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha, who moved from the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

 

IMAGE: Gujarat Titans pace spearhead Lockie Ferguson in a chat with Batting Coach Gary Kirsten.

 

IMAGE: Gary Kirsten watches Rashid Khan takes notes on the pull shot.

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

 
Rediff Cricket
IPL 2022

IPL 2022

