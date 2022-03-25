Hardik, Rashid, Lockie Practice

Please click on the images for glimpses of the Gujarat Titans practicing at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad before the start of IPL 2022.

IMAGE: Gujarat Titans Captain Hardik Pandya and key bowler Rashid Khan exchange notes. All Photographs: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Fun moments between Hardik and Rashid, both of who switched IPL sides this season. Hardik from the Mumbai Indians, Rashid from the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

IMAGE: Gujarat Titans Coach Ashish Nehra in deep discussion with wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha, who moved from the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

IMAGE: Gujarat Titans pace spearhead Lockie Ferguson in a chat with Batting Coach Gary Kirsten.

IMAGE: Gary Kirsten watches Rashid Khan takes notes on the pull shot.

