Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL 2022 final in Ahmedabad

IPL 2022 final in Ahmedabad

Source: PTI
May 03, 2022 21:04 IST
IPL

Photograph: Kind courtesy IPL/Twitter

The IPL final will be played in Ahmedabad on May 29 while the Women's T20 Challenge exhibition event will be held in Pune from May 23-May 28, the BCCI confirmed on Tuesday.

The IPL Qualifier 1 and Eliminator will be held in Kolkata on May 24 and 25 respectively while Qualifier 2 and final will be played in Ahmedabad on May 27 and May 29 in front of capacity crowd.

 

"Qualifier 1 will be held in Eden Gardens, Kolkata on 24th May followed by the Eliminator on 25th May. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host Qualifier 2 and the TATA IPL final on 27th and 29th May respectively," said the BCCI in a statement.

After the BCCI Apex Council meeting last month, president Sourav Ganguly had said that the Women's T20 Challenge will be held in Lucknow but it has been moved to Pune. Three matches will be played before the final on May 28.

The three-team event did not take place last year. The BCCI is planning a five or six team Women's IPL from 2023.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
