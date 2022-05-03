News
Here's why Gavaskar called Tewatia 'iceman'

Here's why Gavaskar called Tewatia 'iceman'

Source: PTI
May 03, 2022 16:04 IST
Those sixes off Cottrell at Sharjah instilled self-belief in Rahul Tewatia: Gavaskar

Rahul Tewatia

IMAGE: Rahul Tewatia celebrates after taking Gujarat Titans past Punjab Kings in a thrilling finish in the IPL match. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

It was his five sixes in an over from Sheldon Cottrell at Sharjah during the 2020 edition of IPL which instilled self-belief in Rahul Tewatia that he belongs to this level, feels the legendary Sunil Gavaskar.

 

Tewatia has been in stellar form for Gujarat Titans as he has won his team multiple last-over games with big hits and is being considered for a place in the Indian T20 team.

"That assault on Sheldon Cottrell in Sharjah gave him the belief to do the impossible and the confidence that he belongs here. We saw the impossible (he did with the bat) the other day as well (vs RCB)," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

"There's no twitching or touching the pads (which shows a batter's nervousness) when he bats in the death overs. He just waits for the ball to be delivered and plays his shots. He's got all the shots in the book, but most importantly his temperament to stay cool in a crisis is brilliant," Gavaskar added.

Gavaskar has also nicknamed the 28-year-old cricketer the 'ice-man' and lauded Tewatia's ability to remain unruffled during tense moments.

"Reason why call him the ice-man is because he just stands there (at the crease) and shows no signs of shrugs or whatever. He's composed, he's anticipating the deliveries and knows which shots to play.

"In his mind, he's ready that if the ball is (landing) there, he's going to play his favourite shot. And when he middles (the ball), it's always a six. That's what makes him the ice-man because he's not ruffled at all (with the situation)," he said. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
IPL 2022

IPL 2022

