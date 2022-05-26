LSG-RCB: Turning Point: Rahul's Wicket

IMAGE: K L Rahul's 78 off 59 balls didn't make much of an impact on the result of the IPL 2022 Eliminator at the Eden Gardens on May 25, 2022. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

A stunning maiden IPL ton from Rajat Patidar and a cracking knock from Dinesh Karthik powered Royal Challengers Bangalore to 207/4 in 20 overs.

Chasing 208, Lucknow Super Giants lost Quinton de Kock in the first over, but LSG were in the game thanks to Skipper K L Rahul (79 off 58) and Deepak Hooda (45 off 26).

The final strategic time-out was taken post the 13th over with LSG needing 99 runs to win off the last seven overs.

LSG needed something special and Rahul cut loose with a six off the first ball of Josh Hazlewood's third over. Hooda hit Hazlewood for another six and Lucknow seemed like they were on their way.

In the 16th over Mohammad Siraj was hammered for 10 runs while 14 came off Wanindu Hasaranga in the 17th over, but Hooda was back in the hut, bowled by the RCB leg-spinner.

The equation was down to 35 off 18 balls, and LSG were in the fight till the end courtesy of Rahul's 58-ball 79. But Harshal Patel, in typically clinical fashion, struck back with a couple of dots, followed by Marcus Stoinis's wicket.

And if Lucknow had any hope, they were dashed by Hazlewood who dismissed Rahul and Krunal Pandya off successive deliveries in the 19th over.

LSG needed 24 off the last over, but that was never going to be easy against a disciplined and determined Harshal Patel.

RCB will now take on the Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad on Friday. The winner will face the Gujarat Titans on Sunday.