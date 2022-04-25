News
The Cutest IPL Pic You Will See Today

The Cutest IPL Pic You Will See Today

By Rediff Cricket
April 25, 2022 18:29 IST
KKR

Photograph: Kind courtesy KKR/Twitter
 

Kolkata Knight Riders shared a cute picture on Monday when opener Aaron Finch and all rounder Pat Cummins were spotted with their little ones.

Australian Test cricket captain Cummins was joined by his partner Becky Boston and son Albie, who was born in October 2021, for IPL 2022. 'Back with the best', Pat posted, no doubt with his gleaming smile.

Pat Cummins

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pat Cummins/Twitter

Australia's limited overs captain Finch is in Mumbai with wife Amy and baby Esther.

When the Aussie skips posed with their chottu babas, it surely made for the cutest pic!

Rediff Cricket
