Dew factor: Jadeja's solution for CSK bowlers

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings Captain Ravindra Jadeja bowls during the IPL 2022 game agianst the Lucknow Super Giants at the Brabourne stadium in Mumbai, March 31, 2022. Photograph: BCCI

Chennai Super Kings Captain Ravindra Jadeja felt his bowlers were hampered by the dew during their six wicket defeat against the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2022 match at the Brabourne stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

LSG chased down CSK's target of 211 in 19.3 overs as the defending champions suffered their second straight loss.

Quinton de Kock top-scored for LSG with a cracking 61 from 45 balls while Evin Lewis's 55 not out from 23 balls guided his team to victory.

'There was a lot of dew, the ball wasn't sticking to the hand,' Jadeja said after the game. 'Next time, we have to practice with the wet ball.'

'The wicket was very good to bat on. As a bowling unit, we need to execute our plans," he added.

Jadeja also rued that de Kock was put down by Moeen Ali when he was on 30.

'We have to take catches, then you'll win matches,' said Jadeja, widely considered to the finest fielder in world cricket today. 'We should have taken those chances.'