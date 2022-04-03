News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Dew factor: Jadeja's solution for CSK bowlers

Dew factor: Jadeja's solution for CSK bowlers

By Rediff Cricket
April 03, 2022 17:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings Captain Ravindra Jadeja bowls during the IPL 2022 game agianst the Lucknow Super Giants at the Brabourne stadium in Mumbai, March 31, 2022. Photograph: BCCI

Chennai Super Kings Captain Ravindra Jadeja felt his bowlers were hampered by the dew during their six wicket defeat against the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2022 match at the Brabourne stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

LSG chased down CSK's target of 211 in 19.3 overs as the defending champions suffered their second straight loss.

Quinton de Kock top-scored for LSG with a cracking 61 from 45 balls while Evin Lewis's 55 not out from 23 balls guided his team to victory.

'There was a lot of dew, the ball wasn't sticking to the hand,' Jadeja said after the game. 'Next time, we have to practice with the wet ball.'

'The wicket was very good to bat on. As a bowling unit, we need to execute our plans," he added.

Jadeja also rued that de Kock was put down by Moeen Ali when he was on 30.

'We have to take catches, then you'll win matches,' said Jadeja, widely considered to the finest fielder in world cricket today. 'We should have taken those chances.'

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE: Saini's Spectacular Catch!
SEE: Saini's Spectacular Catch!
IPL 2022: The Cutest IPL Pic You Will See Today
IPL 2022: The Cutest IPL Pic You Will See Today
Can Any MP Bat Like That?
Can Any MP Bat Like That?
Imran's yorker: Parliament dissolved, polls in 90 days
Imran's yorker: Parliament dissolved, polls in 90 days
How the markets will fare this week
How the markets will fare this week
Dravid will do remarkable job as India coach: Ganguly
Dravid will do remarkable job as India coach: Ganguly
Over 600 arrested in Sri Lanka for violating curfew
Over 600 arrested in Sri Lanka for violating curfew

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

Meet Umesh Yadav's biggest supporters

Meet Umesh Yadav's biggest supporters

Pat Cummins joins KKR camp

Pat Cummins joins KKR camp

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances