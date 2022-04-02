News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Pat Cummins joins KKR camp

Pat Cummins joins KKR camp

By Rediff Cricket
April 02, 2022 17:36 IST
Pat Cummins

Photograph and video: Kind Courtesy KKR/Twitter

Pat Cummins has arrived in India after playing the Test series against Pakistan.

The Australian pacer will undergo three days of quarantine before joining his team-mates for a net session.

His presence will be a big boost for KKR whose next game is on April 6 against the Mumbai Indians and Cummins will be expected to play in that match.

Cummins was signed up by KKR at the players auction for Rs 7.25 crore (Rs 72.5 million). He was released ahead of the auction by the franchise, but KKR got him back at half the price when he played in the 2020 and 2021 editions.

 

'It's great to be back! It is going to be interesting, keen to be around Baz and the rest of the team and chat about the last year or two. I still feel very much the same. I think this is my fifth year with KKR, so can't wait to see everyone,' Cummins, who is the Australian Test captain, said in a video posted by KKR.

With Cummins around and Umesh Yadav and Tim Southee bowling so well, Baz -- aka KKR Head Coach Brendon McCullum -- will have his pacers pencilled in. He may have to choose from Andre Russell, Sam Billings and Sunil Naraine for his three other overseas players for the game against Mumbai.

 
Rediff Cricket
