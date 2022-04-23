Fans Diss Pant's No Ball Tantrum

IMAGE: A screen grab of Delhi Capitals Skipper Rishabh Pant signalling DC batters Rovman Powell and Kuldeep Yadav to walk off.

Unruly scenes erupted in the final over of the IPL match between the Delhi Capitals and the Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede stadium on Friday, April 22, 2022, night.

In the last over, Delhi needed 36 runs to win. RR's Obed McCoy was slammed for three consecutive sixes by Rovman Powell. The third six-ball was where the ugly controversy started.

It was a full toss, and just about dipping from above waist-high when Powell smashed it. But the umpires did not call it a no ball.

The DC dug-out wanted the decision to be referred to the third umpire and DC Skipper Rishabh Pant was spotted signalling Powell and Kuldeep Yadav to walk off, which would have resulted in RR winning the game.

Powell and Kuldeep briefly walked back to the dugout before the umpires intervened.

Replays showed the Capitals had a strong case for the delivery being a no ball on height, but it was deemed legal.

Assistant Coach Pravin Amre then sprinted to the middle to speak to the umpires who did not change their decision.

Kuldeep was playfully stopped by his buddy Yuzvendra Chahal from charging across to the square-leg umpire, again and again.

It appeared later that Assistant Coach Shane Watson -- who appeared startled by Pant's actions -- had a chat with the captain to calm things down.

Rajasthan Royals Star Jos Buttler also spoke to Pant, but left the conversation disappointment clearly registered on his face.

In the end, the on-field umpire's decision stood. The break caused by the no-ball controversy broke Powell's momentum and DC fell short by 15 runs.

A good game of cricket ended with unwanted controversy. DC suffered their fourth defeat of the season and sit at the 6th spot in the points table.

Later, Pant explained to the audience watching the game on television: 'I thought that no ball could have been precious to us. They could have checked it. Everyone was frustrated because it was not even close -- it was a no ball. I think third umpire should have intervened.'

'Obviously it (Amre entering the field of play) wasn't right, but what happened with us is also not right, it happened in the heat of the moment,' Pant added.

'I think it was the fault of both of the sides, not even only for us because throughout the tournament we have seen some good umpiring. I thought we could have done pretty well from there I guess. It hurts more when you go so close, especially to a match when the other team has scored 220 runs... I can only tell them to have their chin up and prepare for the next one right now.'

Delhi Capitals were playing without Coach Ricky Ponting in the dugout as a family member has tested positive for COVID-19 and he is in isolation.

'I don't know who they think they are, but that was a huge mistake, I just don't understand the coach running in to field of play. He is a senior member. That is unacceptable,' Kevin Pietersen said on the Star Sports commentary. 'I hope we never ever see it again.'

In 2019, then Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni had run onto the field of play against the Rajasthan Royals after a no-ball was cancelled in a nail-biting last over finish.

With Ravindra Jadeja gestured angrily at the umpires for a change in decision, Dhoni walked into the playing area to talk to the umpires and was pictured gesticulating about the original call.

The umpires, without referring to the third umpire, had then concurred that the full toss would not have been waist high.

On Friday night, Delhi Capitals committed the same mistake by sending in Amre to argue with the umpires after Rishabh Pant threw a tantrum that spoilt the generally pleasant mood in which IPL 2022 games have been played.

The fans had some mixed reactions to the incident: