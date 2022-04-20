News
Delhi Capital's Seifert tests positive for COVID-19

Delhi Capital's Seifert tests positive for COVID-19

Source: PTI
April 20, 2022 17:11 IST
IMAGE: Wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert tested positive for COVID-19, taking the overall count of positive cases to six in the Delhi Capitals camp. Photograph: BCCI

The IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium on Wednesday evening has been put under serious doubt after wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert tested positive for COVID-19.

 

The New Zealand player is second overseas cricketer in the Capitals team after Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh to get the infection, taking the overall count of positive cases to six.

The positive case emerged after a fresh round of testing conducted on Wednesday morning, according to a BCCI source.

"As far as we know, Tim Seifert of New Zealand has tested positive," said a BCCI source.

"We were tested in the morning and we will be tested again shortly. We continue to be isolated," said a player on the condition of anonymity.

The BCCI was on Tuesday forced to shift the game to Mumbai from Pune following a COVID outbreak in the Delhi camp.

The Delhi Capitals players have been asked to go to their rooms and BCCI will arrange for door-to-door testing. It is understood that the match will be played with those players whose test reports return negative. The rest of the team and support staff will be tested later, said a report in the Indian Express.

 

 

 

Source: PTI
