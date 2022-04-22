News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ponting to miss Royals match after family member tests positive for COVID-19

Ponting to miss Royals match after family member tests positive for COVID-19

April 22, 2022 17:15 IST
IMAGE: Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting, who was staying with the family member at the team hotel in Mumbai, will remain in isolation for five days despite testing negative twice. Photograph: BCCI

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting will miss their IPL 2022 match against Rajasthan Royals at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Friday after a family member tested positive for COVID-19.

 

Ponting, who was staying with the family member at DC's team hotel in Mumbai, will remain in isolation for five days despite testing negative twice.

"A family member of Delhi Capitals Head Coach Ricky Ponting has tested positive for COVID. The family has now been moved into an isolation facility and is being well taken care of.

Ponting himself has tested negative twice subsequently. However, in the best interest of the team, the management and medical team has decided that he will remain in isolation for five days, as he was a close contact. He will, therefore, not be present at the ground for tonight’s game against Rajasthan Royals. The franchise requests for Ponting and his family's privacy to be respected in the current scenario," Delhi Capitals said in a media release.

Delhi Capitals have been hit hard by COVID-19 with two of their players -- Tim Seifert and Mitchell Marsh -- testing positive along with four support staff members.

The positive tests had resulted in DC's match against Punjab Kings on Tuesday shifted from Pune to Mumbai.

 

 

 

