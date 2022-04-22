News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL 2022: PHOTOS, RR vs DC

IPL 2022: PHOTOS, RR vs DC

Source: PTI
April 22, 2022 22:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Jos Buttler

IMAGE: Jos Buttler hits his third ton of IPL 2022. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Jos Buttler smashed his third century in the ongoing IPL to power Rajasthan Royals to the highest team total of the season, 222 for 2, against Delhi Capitals, in Mumbai, on Friday.

Buttler, enjoying the form of his life, smashed 116 off 65 balls with the help of nine boundaries and as many hits over the fence to lay the foundation of the imposing total in the company of Devdutt Padikkal, who hit 54 off 35 balls with seven fours and two sixes.

 

Devdutt Padikkal

IMAGE: Devdutt Padikkal celebrates his half century. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

DC skipper Rishabh Pant's decision to field first backfired big time as the duo of Buttler and Padikkal struck 155 runs in 15.5 overs for the opening stand.

After reaching 50 in 6.5 overs, the duo opened up. Buttler started slowly before picking up the pace and dealt mostly in fours and sixes against the DC spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel to bring up his fifty in 36 balls.

It was raining fours and sixes for both Buttler and Padikkal as both the batters played confidently to deny success to DC bowlers.

Buttler looked in ominous form and was particularly severe on Yadav, hitting the off-spinner for two sixes and one four to pick up 18 runs from the 13th over.

Jos Buttler

IMAGE: Devdutt Padikkal and Jos Buttler. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

DC's spin attack cut a sorry figure as Axar and Kuldeep too leaked runs with Buttler and Padikkal going hammer and tongs.

Padikkal brought up his fifty in 31 balls with a boundary, cutting Axar behind square on the off side.

High on confidence after two centuries in the ongoing edition of the IPL, Buttler continued his onslaught, smacking in-form Kuldeep Yadav for two maximums in consecutive balls and a four in the 15th over.

Power-hitting was at its best display as Buttler, in particular, treated all the DC bowlers with disdain.

Padikkal soon perished, caught plumb in front of the wicket by Khaleel Ahmed in the 116th over as DC got their first breakthrough, albeit late in the innings.

Buttler finally got out in the penultimate over, holing out to David Warner at long-on off Mutafizur Rahman.

Towards the end, skipper Sanju Samson (46 not out off 19 balls) played a little cameo to help RR cross the 200-run mark and register the highest score of the season. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
How Shaw's positive approach has helped Warner
How Shaw's positive approach has helped Warner
IPL: Will MI continue with Rohit, Ishan as openers?
IPL: Will MI continue with Rohit, Ishan as openers?
'Time has come to rethink IPL auction'
'Time has come to rethink IPL auction'
Jahangirpuri: Hindus, Muslims embrace; air still tense
Jahangirpuri: Hindus, Muslims embrace; air still tense
'Propagandist' newspaper on train: IRCTC begins probe
'Propagandist' newspaper on train: IRCTC begins probe
Here's what Sachin has to say about below-par MI
Here's what Sachin has to say about below-par MI
SC raps Delhi Police for hate speech case affidavit
SC raps Delhi Police for hate speech case affidavit

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

Ponting to miss Royals match as family member positive

Ponting to miss Royals match as family member positive

The Wait Continues For Tendulkar Jr

The Wait Continues For Tendulkar Jr

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances