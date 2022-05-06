Top Performer: Wonderful Warner

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals Opener David Warner scored 91* off 58 balls against his former team Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Brabourne stadium in Mumbai, May 5, 2022. Photograph: BCCI

Delhi Capitals rode on a fantastic performance by Aussie David Warner to pull off a much-needed victory by 21 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL 2022 game at the Brabourne stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

Delhi got off to the worst start possible at 0-1 following Mandeep Singh's dismissal at the end of the first over.

Having been discarded last season by Hyderabad, Warner clearly had some scores to settle with his former club and he retorted with his best performance of the season to date -- 91* off 58 balls, a knock that lasted the entirety of Delhi's innings and helped DC post a mammoth 207-3.

Alongside hard-hitting Rovman Powell, Warner put on a fourth wicket stand of 122 runs which saw DC completely dismantle the Sunrisers bowling line-up in the final five overs, scoring 70 runs as the duo went on a rampage.

IMAGE: Warner's 50 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad was his 54th in the IPL and the 89th of his T20 career. Photograph: BCCI

'For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction', said a wise man named Isaac Newton and pace sensation Umran Malik was taught a lesson both in physics and humility as he was smashed for 32 runs in his opening two overs by Warner.

Despite bowling the season's fastest delivery at 154.8 kmph -- which Warner dispatched for four -- Umran would eventually finish with disappointing figures of 0-52.

Warner hit 12 fours and three sixes in his inspired knock and completed his fifty in just 33 balls -- his 54th in the IPL and the 89th of his career.

In the final over of the innings, Warner had an opportunity to complete his century but unselfishly chose to set a formidable 200+ team total.

'I'll leave [the hundreds] to Jos [Buttler],' Warner, who has been quizzed by his daughters, about not scoring 100s, remarked in the post-game interview.