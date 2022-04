IMAGE: David Warner arrives at Delhi Capitals' team hotel in Mumbai. Photograph: Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals' received a timely boost as Australian opener David Warner arrived at the team hotel in Mumbai on Saturday.

Warner is currently undergoing a mandatory three-day quarantine before stepping out of his room.



"Bas aapka hi intezaar tha David Bhai Welcome back home to DC," Delhi Capitals posted on Instagram.



Warner is likely to feature in Delhi Capitals' nexet match when they take on Lucknow Super Giants at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.