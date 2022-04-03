News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Honest' Dravid will do remarkable job as India coach: Ganguly

'Honest' Dravid will do remarkable job as India coach: Ganguly

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
April 03, 2022 15:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: India head coach Rahul Dravid. Photograph: BCCI

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly believes his former teammate Rahul Dravid has all the attributes for becoming successful in his current role as the coach of the Indian cricket team.

 

Ganguly pointed out that Dravid's "intense, meticulous and professional" attitude are just the ingredients a coach needs to be successful in the high-pressure India job.

"He  is as intense, as meticulous and as professional as he was during his playing days," Ganguly said in Kolkata on Saturday.

"The only difference is that now he does not have to bat at No. 3 for India which I feel was harder since he had to face the best bowlers of the world which he also did exceptionally well for a long period of time," he added.

"As a coach also he will do a remarkable job as he is honest and he has the talent.

BCCI chief Ganguly was in instrumental in roping in Dravid as India coach, replacing Ravi Shastri after the T20 World Cup last year.

"He will make mistakes as everybody does but as long as you try doing the right things you will achieve success more than others," he said.

He, however, refused to compare Dravid with his predecessor Shastri.

"They are different people with different personalities. One is at you all the time which is his strength while the other will quietly do his job inspite of being one of the greatest of all time," Ganguly said.

"No two people will be successful the same way."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Why Rashid Khan is enjoying his time in IPL 2022...
Why Rashid Khan is enjoying his time in IPL 2022...
SEE: Sangakkara's Inspiring Speech
SEE: Sangakkara's Inspiring Speech
SEE: Suhana Khan Cheers KKR
SEE: Suhana Khan Cheers KKR
Over 600 arrested in Sri Lanka for violating curfew
Over 600 arrested in Sri Lanka for violating curfew
How Australia romped to seventh World Cup crown
How Australia romped to seventh World Cup crown
Recite Ram Katha, Hanuman Chalisa: Cong to workers
Recite Ram Katha, Hanuman Chalisa: Cong to workers
Foreign conspiracy to topple Pak govt failed: Imran
Foreign conspiracy to topple Pak govt failed: Imran

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

SEE: Saini's Spectacular Catch!

SEE: Saini's Spectacular Catch!

Anushka And Virat Sizzle And How!

Anushka And Virat Sizzle And How!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances