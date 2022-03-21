News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Cummins looking forward to KKR

Cummins looking forward to KKR

By Rediff Cricket
March 21, 2022 08:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: BCCI
 

Pat Cummins -- who was signed up by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 15.5 crore (Rs 155 million) at the 2019 IPL auction, making him the IPL's most expensive overseas buy -- was picked by KKR for Rs 7.25 crore (Rs 72.5 million) at the mega auction last month.

'Really excited. It's been great that most of the squad has been able to kept together. So, most of the players and staff know really, really, well,' Cummins said about KKR ahead of Australia's third and final Test match against Pakistan in Lahore.

Cummins is, of course, the Australian Test captain, but will not lead the KKR side.

The KKR management picked Shreyas Iyer -- who led the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020 until an injury kept him out of the first half of IPL 2021, yielding the DC captaincy to Rishabh Pant -- to lead KKR in IPL 2022.

Having shared the Delhi (the franchise was then called Delhi Daredevils) dressing room with Shreyas in IPL 2017, Cummins is looking forward to joining forces with the batter again.

'Shreyas and I played at Delhi... we got on really well. He seems like a very calm guy and in form at the moment,' Cummins said.

'I'm so excited to go over there. I have some close friends I will be playing alongside. Can't wait.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE: Vini and Maxi Get Married
SEE: Vini and Maxi Get Married
Sakshi and Ziva's Holi celebration
Sakshi and Ziva's Holi celebration
DC coach Ponting pushes for team bonding ahead of IPL
DC coach Ponting pushes for team bonding ahead of IPL
Ukraine rejects Russia's offer to surrender Mariupol
Ukraine rejects Russia's offer to surrender Mariupol
If You Live On Rent, You Have To Pay TDS
If You Live On Rent, You Have To Pay TDS
Body of student killed in Ukraine arrives in Bengaluru
Body of student killed in Ukraine arrives in Bengaluru
F1: Ferrari's Leclerc wins season opener in Bahrain
F1: Ferrari's Leclerc wins season opener in Bahrain

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

Who is KKR skip Shreyas's favourite captain?

Who is KKR skip Shreyas's favourite captain?

WATCH Rohit The 'Hitman'!

WATCH Rohit The 'Hitman'!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances