Cummins looking forward to KKR

Photograph: BCCI

Pat Cummins -- who was signed up by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 15.5 crore (Rs 155 million) at the 2019 IPL auction, making him the IPL's most expensive overseas buy -- was picked by KKR for Rs 7.25 crore (Rs 72.5 million) at the mega auction last month.

'Really excited. It's been great that most of the squad has been able to kept together. So, most of the players and staff know really, really, well,' Cummins said about KKR ahead of Australia's third and final Test match against Pakistan in Lahore.

Cummins is, of course, the Australian Test captain, but will not lead the KKR side.

The KKR management picked Shreyas Iyer -- who led the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020 until an injury kept him out of the first half of IPL 2021, yielding the DC captaincy to Rishabh Pant -- to lead KKR in IPL 2022.

Having shared the Delhi (the franchise was then called Delhi Daredevils) dressing room with Shreyas in IPL 2017, Cummins is looking forward to joining forces with the batter again.

'Shreyas and I played at Delhi... we got on really well. He seems like a very calm guy and in form at the moment,' Cummins said.

'I'm so excited to go over there. I have some close friends I will be playing alongside. Can't wait.'