News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Lot of smiles' for Dhoni & Co

'Lot of smiles' for Dhoni & Co

By Rediff Cricket
March 21, 2022 14:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

It was all smiles in the Chennai Super Kings camp as the players enjoyed the training session in Surat.

Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Shivam Dube along with the Kiwi duo of Devon Conway and Adam Milne were seen having a good laugh during the nets on Sunday.

'Practice and a lot of smiles makes the perfect Squad!' CSK captioned the post on Instagram.

Fans immediately showered their love on the CSK skipper. 'Thala Smile Made My Day', commented one CSK fan.

Dhoni was seen briefing all-rounder Dube, who was bought by CSK at the IPL auction.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja shot pictures of his CSK team-mates. 'Scoping opportunities for those direct hits!' CSK said.

Kiwi opener Conway -- who scored a Test double hundred on his debut at Lord's last year -- looked all excited about his maiden IPL. The South African-born left-hander is likely to open the batting for CSK in IPL 2022 alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Defending champions CSK take on IPL 2021 runners-up KKR in the opening game of the tournament at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium on March 26.

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
Why K L Rahul Left Punjab Kings
Why K L Rahul Left Punjab Kings
They Have A Point To Prove In IPL 2022!
They Have A Point To Prove In IPL 2022!
WATCH Rohit The 'Hitman'!
WATCH Rohit The 'Hitman'!
SC-appointed panel on farm laws was against repeal
SC-appointed panel on farm laws was against repeal
Ex-Afghan finance minister now drives Uber in US
Ex-Afghan finance minister now drives Uber in US
iPhone may now be produced at Foxconn plant from Apr
iPhone may now be produced at Foxconn plant from Apr
AAP picks Harbhajan Singh for Rajya Sabha
AAP picks Harbhajan Singh for Rajya Sabha

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

SEE: Dhoni Slams The Bowlers!

SEE: Dhoni Slams The Bowlers!

Saini eager to learn from Boult at Rajasthan Royals

Saini eager to learn from Boult at Rajasthan Royals

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances