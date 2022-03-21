'Lot of smiles' for Dhoni & Co

It was all smiles in the Chennai Super Kings camp as the players enjoyed the training session in Surat.

Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Shivam Dube along with the Kiwi duo of Devon Conway and Adam Milne were seen having a good laugh during the nets on Sunday.

'Practice and a lot of smiles makes the perfect Squad!' CSK captioned the post on Instagram.

Fans immediately showered their love on the CSK skipper. 'Thala Smile Made My Day', commented one CSK fan.

Dhoni was seen briefing all-rounder Dube, who was bought by CSK at the IPL auction.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja shot pictures of his CSK team-mates. 'Scoping opportunities for those direct hits!' CSK said.

Kiwi opener Conway -- who scored a Test double hundred on his debut at Lord's last year -- looked all excited about his maiden IPL. The South African-born left-hander is likely to open the batting for CSK in IPL 2022 alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Defending champions CSK take on IPL 2021 runners-up KKR in the opening game of the tournament at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium on March 26.