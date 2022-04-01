News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL crowd capacity scaled up to 50 per cent

IPL crowd capacity scaled up to 50 per cent

Source: PTI
April 01, 2022 17:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RCB fans at a match in Navi Mumbai

IMAGE: RCB fans during an IPL match at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Photograph: IPL

IPL's ticketing partner BookMyShow on Friday said that audience capacity for the current season has been increased to 50 per cent from April 6.

The Maharashtra government had initially allowed 25 per cent crowds at all the four venues --Wankhede stadium, Brabourne stadium in Mumbai, DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai and Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium in Gahunje in Pune.

 

"Ticket sales for the next set of matches are live even as the BCCI has announced an increase in stadium occupancy to 50%, which was earlier capped at 25% thereby extending the opportunity for many more fans across India and beyond to experience the IPL action live in the stadia," BookMyShow claimed in a media release.

The Maharashtra government had on Thursday decided to do away with all the COVID restrictions, from April 2 in the entire state.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'It was nice catching up skipper!'
'It was nice catching up skipper!'
The secret of young Badoni's success in IPL 2022
The secret of young Badoni's success in IPL 2022
Top Performer: Evin Lewis
Top Performer: Evin Lewis
Rahul on K'taka tour calls BJP govt 'most corrupt'
Rahul on K'taka tour calls BJP govt 'most corrupt'
India's fuel sales rise above pre-Covid levels
India's fuel sales rise above pre-Covid levels
Nizamuddin Markaz allowed to reopen during Ramzan
Nizamuddin Markaz allowed to reopen during Ramzan
India Inc's credit quality improved sharply in H2FY22
India Inc's credit quality improved sharply in H2FY22

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

Mumbai Indians have usually been slow starters: Zaheer

Mumbai Indians have usually been slow starters: Zaheer

IPL 2022: The Cutest IPL Pic You Will See Today

IPL 2022: The Cutest IPL Pic You Will See Today

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances