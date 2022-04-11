News
Chahal second-fastest to scalp 150 wickets in IPL

Chahal second-fastest to scalp 150 wickets in IPL

Source: ANI
April 11, 2022 14:12 IST
Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates on dismissing Krunal Pandya

IMAGE: Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates on dismissing Krunal Pandya. Photograph: BCCI

Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Sunday completed his 150 wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Chahal achieved this milestone during the clash against Lucknow Super Giants, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, after he scalped four wickets.

 

The spinner also became the second-fastest bowler after Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga to get this feat. He was earlier a part of Royal Challengers Bangalore and was associated with the franchise for 2014-2021, before getting released in 2022. So far, Chahal has scalped a total of 11 wickets in IPL 2022 and is the current Purple Cap holder.

Chahal's four-wicket haul and pacer Kuldeep Sen’s sensational final over helped Rajasthan Royals defend the 166-run target against Lucknow Super Giants to register a three-run win.

 

Source: ANI
IPL 2022

IPL 2022

