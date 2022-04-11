News
Athiya, Sunil Shetty cheer Rahul, LSG

By Rediff Cricket
April 11, 2022 07:47 IST
Athiya Shetty

Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Lucknow Super Giants Skipper K L Rahul's actor girlfriend Athiya Shetty, her parents actor Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty, other family members and friends were present at the Wankhede stadium on Sunday evening to cheer LSG.

 

Athiya Shetty

Suniel Shetty -- Rahul has spoken admiringly of the action star's passion for cricket and his deep insights about the game -- sported the LSG's light green jersey in the owner's box.

Most enthusiastic about LSG's progress in the game was Mana Shetty who was spotted applauding constantly as a subdued and masked LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka stood close by.

Athiya Shetty

The Shettys, who had hoped to see Rahul rock and roll, must have been disappointed to see him bowled by Trent Boult for a golden duck.

LSG fought well though and lost the game by 3 runs, the experienced Marcus Stoinis unable to put away IPL debutant Kuldeep Sen's first four balls of the last over.

Rediff Cricket
Ashwin's 'retired out' was a team decision: RR skipper
Kuldeep Yadav credits Pant for his resurrection
Why Is Kohli Angry?
Ashwin's 'retired out' was a team decision: RR skipper
IPL PIX: DC return to winning ways, hammer KKR
IPL PIX: Chahal, Boult shine as RR edge LSG
Modi, Biden to meet virtually, may discuss Ukraine
IPL 2022

IPL 2022

IPL 2022: PHOTOS, Rajasthan Royals vs LSG

IPL PIX: DC return to winning ways, hammer KKR

