Athiya, Sunil Shetty cheer Rahul, LSG

Lucknow Super Giants Skipper K L Rahul's actor girlfriend Athiya Shetty, her parents actor Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty, other family members and friends were present at the Wankhede stadium on Sunday evening to cheer LSG.

Suniel Shetty -- Rahul has spoken admiringly of the action star's passion for cricket and his deep insights about the game -- sported the LSG's light green jersey in the owner's box.

Most enthusiastic about LSG's progress in the game was Mana Shetty who was spotted applauding constantly as a subdued and masked LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka stood close by.

The Shettys, who had hoped to see Rahul rock and roll, must have been disappointed to see him bowled by Trent Boult for a golden duck.

LSG fought well though and lost the game by 3 runs, the experienced Marcus Stoinis unable to put away IPL debutant Kuldeep Sen's first four balls of the last over.