What Kohli would do if he woke up as Ronaldo...

What Kohli would do if he woke up as Ronaldo...

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
April 04, 2022 20:08 IST
'I would do a scan of my brain.'

IMAGE: Virat Kohli is a big fan of Cristiano Ronaldo's work ethics and fitness regime. Photograph: BCCI

A huge fan of Cristiano Ronaldo, India's star batter Virat Kohli says he would do a scan of his brain if he wakes up one day as the Portuguese football icon.

 

A big fan of Ronaldo's work ethics and fitness regime, Kohli expressed his admiration for the star footballer during a photoshoot for his IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Asked about his favourite athlete and what he would do if he woke up like him one day, Kohli said: "Cristiano Ronaldo!"

"I would do a scan of my brain (if I woke up as Ronaldo) and see where all that mental strength comes from," Kohli said in the 'Behind The Scenes' series by RCB.

Kohli also spoke about his heartbreaking and most memorable moments of his life at RCB.

"IPL final 2016 and that same year, 2016 T20 World Cup semi-final at Wankhede against West Indies," Kohli said recalling the heartbreaking moments.

Kohli was in the form of his life in the 2016 season when he smashed 973 runs from 16 matches at an average of 81.08 -- most runs in a single season ever in the history of IPL.

On the most memorable moment, he picked their win against Gujarat Lions in the IPL 2016 Qualifier 1.

"The last game that we played in 2016 was against Delhi in Raipur. And then the very next qualifier, when AB (de Villiers) played a gun knock and Iqbal (Abdulla) was with him at the other end.

"The celebration after that game was the most special that I have ever experienced," Kohli said.

The video also featured India pacer Mohammed Siraj and skipper Faf du Plessis who picked Roger Federer as his favourite athlete.

RCB take on Rajasthan Royals in their third match of IPL 2022 on Tuesday.

 

 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
