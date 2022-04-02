News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 193 was gettable on that pitch: Rohit

193 was gettable on that pitch: Rohit

Source: PTI
April 02, 2022 21:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mumbai Indians' Keiron Pollard just could not get going against Rajasthan Royals and was dismissed for 22 off the last ball of the innings

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians' Keiron Pollard just could not get going against Rajasthan Royals and was dismissed for 22 off the last ball of the innings. Photograph: BCCI

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma feels his team should have chased down a target of 194 against Rajasthan Royals on a good track after suffering their second loss in as many games at the onset of the Indian Premier League.

• Scorecard

MI lost by 23 runs and the absence of injured senior batter Suryakumar Yadav was visible.

However, skipper Rohit said that they will not risk playing him unless he completely recovers from his hand injury.

 

"I thought they batted well to get to 193. Buttler played an exceptional innings; we tried everything we could to get him out. But I thought 193 on that pitch could've been chased, especially when we needed 70 in 7 overs. But these things can happen and its early days. We can learn," Rohit said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

However, the skipper did note the positives from the game.

"Few,” he said, adding, "Bumrah bowling well. Mills as well. And Tilak played exceptionally. And Ishan's batting was terrific. I thought one of those two batting till the end would have made the difference."

However, the skipper was noncommittal when asked if Surya was available for the next game.

"He is a key player for us. Once he gets fit, he comes in straight but we want him to recover since finger injuries are tricky."

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Sachin, Yuvi, Harbhajan recall 2011 World Cup win
Sachin, Yuvi, Harbhajan recall 2011 World Cup win
Pat Cummins joins KKR camp
Pat Cummins joins KKR camp
SEE: Sangakkara's Inspiring Speech
SEE: Sangakkara's Inspiring Speech
Imran faces risk of being run out as allies desert
Imran faces risk of being run out as allies desert
EPL PIX: Liverpool go top with win over Watford
EPL PIX: Liverpool go top with win over Watford
Bhopalites rush to save ailing infant onboard train
Bhopalites rush to save ailing infant onboard train
IPL PIX: Buttler, Chahal shine in Royals' second win
IPL PIX: Buttler, Chahal shine in Royals' second win

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

IPL PIX: Buttler, Chahal shine in Royals' second win

IPL PIX: Buttler, Chahal shine in Royals' second win

Meet Umesh Yadav's biggest supporters

Meet Umesh Yadav's biggest supporters

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances