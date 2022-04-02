News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Sachin, Yuvi, Harbhajan recall 2011 World Cup win

Sachin, Yuvi, Harbhajan recall 2011 World Cup win

Source: ANI
April 02, 2022 16:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sachin Tendulkar

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Sachin Tendulkar/Twitter

Recalling India's 2011 World Cup triumph, Yuvraj Singh on Saturday said 'it was the dream of a billion Indians being fulfilled'.

The 2011 World Cup was memorable for Yuvraj as he was named the Player of the Tournament. In the World Cup, Yuvraj scored 362 runs and took 15 wickets as MS Dhoni-led India had won the ODI World Cup after a span of 28 years.

 

"It wasn't just a world cup victory, it was the dream of a billion Indians being fulfilled Proud to be a part of this team that wanted to win the cup for the country & for @sachin_rt Nothing can match the pride of wearing the tricolour & bringing glory to the nation," Yuvraj Singh tweeted.

Yuvraj Singh

In 2011 on April 2, India defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in the final to lift their second ODI World Cup.

"2nd of April - a day when billions jumped in joy! The day when India lifted the A night that I have lived over and over again!" Harbhajan Singh said.

"A day to remember for a reason, where billions of dream came true. #Proud to b a part of team. Missing each one you Guys n each of the #memories," Munaf Patel tweeted.

India had won its first World Cup under Kapil Dev's leadership in 1983 and were not able to lay their hands on the coveted trophy until 2011.

Under Dhoni's captaincy, India lost just one match in the showpiece event against South Africa. India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan in the semi-final to set up a blockbuster finale with Sri Lanka.

In the final, the Wankhede looked like a sea of blue with Indian fans filling up each and every seat of the iconic stadium. The rest of the Indians were glued to their TV screens to witness the mega clash.

Sri Lanka, under Kumar Sangakkara, looked on course to win their second World Cup title after setting India a stiff target of 275. Mahela Jayawardene played a splendid knock, scoring a brilliant century while striking 13 fours in his 103-run innings, that came off just 88 balls.

Harbhajan Singh

During the chase, fans were left emotionally battered after lanky pacer Lasith Malinga dismissed Tendulkar, leaving India in a spot of bother as their scorecard read 31/2 in the sixth over.

However, a heroic innings by Gautam Gambhir (97) along with an exceptional knock from Dhoni (91 n.o.) saved India the blushes and saw the Men in Blue lift the World Cup trophy after 28 years. While Dhoni was adjudged as the Man of the Match, stylish all-rounder Yuvraj Singh was named the Player of the Tournament.

As soon as the ball left Dhoni's bat and India went into ecstasy, Sachin Tendulkar was seen in tears of joy while hugging Yuvraj who later on revealed that he played the tournament while battling cancer. The entire team carried Tendulkar on their shoulders and took a victory lap around the stadium. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
'Outstanding hitting; Russell muscle, for serious'
'Outstanding hitting; Russell muscle, for serious'
How Russell paced his onslaught against Punjab Kings
How Russell paced his onslaught against Punjab Kings
Top Performer: Russell Power
Top Performer: Russell Power
What Kashmiri Pandits Are Celebrating
What Kashmiri Pandits Are Celebrating
ED attaches assets in JK illegal arms licence case
ED attaches assets in JK illegal arms licence case
Deuba urges Modi to resolve Indo-Nepal border issue
Deuba urges Modi to resolve Indo-Nepal border issue
Jadeja, Gaikwad key to CSK's fortunes against Punjab
Jadeja, Gaikwad key to CSK's fortunes against Punjab

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

SEE: Suhana Khan Cheers KKR

SEE: Suhana Khan Cheers KKR

SEE: Sangakkara's Inspiring Speech

SEE: Sangakkara's Inspiring Speech

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances